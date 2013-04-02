Anil Ambani group shares surge; pact with Reliance Industries' unit

MUMBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Anil Ambani group companies rose sharply after its telecom firm Reliance Communications Ltd entered into a pact with a unit of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. for sharing the company’s optic fibre network, sparking speculation about a wider rapproachement among the brothers.

Reliance Communications provisionally closed 16.9 percent higher, while Reliance Infrastructure Ltd extended gains to 4.8 percent, and Reliance Capital Ltd gained 5.6 percent.

Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries rose 2.1 percent.