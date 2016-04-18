FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock Spirits says CEO Heath steps down
April 18, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Stock Spirits says CEO Heath steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc , bowing to pressure from its largest shareholder, on Monday said Chief Executive Chris Heath would step down with immediate effect to take early retirement.

Western Gate Private Investments, the largest individual shareholder in Stock Spirits, earlier this month called for Heath’s ouster and said the company needed “fresh perspectives” to tackle the decline in its Polish business.

Stock Spirits appointed Miroslaw ‘Mirek’ Stachowicz, an independent non-executive director, as interim CEO, the company said.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
