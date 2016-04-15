Stock Spirits appoints new managing director for Poland

April 15 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc , under pressure from its largest shareholder, on Friday appointed Marek Sypek as managing director of its key Polish operations.

Sypek, who was CEO at Polish consumer goods company Agros-Nova Holding, will join Stock Spirits in June.

Sypek replaces Ian Croxford, who has been interim managing director in Poland since January 2015.

Stock Spirits’ CEO on Thursday dismissed claims by Western Gate, its largest individual shareholder, that the London-based company was operating its Polish business by “remote control”, saying he hoped to announce a new permanent managing director for the region soon.