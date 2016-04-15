FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock Spirits appoints new managing director for Poland
April 15, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Stock Spirits appoints new managing director for Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc , under pressure from its largest shareholder, on Friday appointed Marek Sypek as managing director of its key Polish operations.

Sypek, who was CEO at Polish consumer goods company Agros-Nova Holding, will join Stock Spirits in June.

Sypek replaces Ian Croxford, who has been interim managing director in Poland since January 2015.

Stock Spirits’ CEO on Thursday dismissed claims by Western Gate, its largest individual shareholder, that the London-based company was operating its Polish business by “remote control”, saying he hoped to announce a new permanent managing director for the region soon.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
