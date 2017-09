May 19 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said it expected to report weak overall results for the first half due to supply chain disruptions in Poland, its key market, and some key customers cutting their inventories.

The company, which also makes fruit-flavoured liquors and Italian brandies, however, said it expected full-year results to be in line with expectations, banking on a recovery in the second half. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)