FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodka maker Stock Spirits swings to profit in Polish market
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Vodka maker Stock Spirits swings to profit in Polish market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc returned to profit in the first quarter in its key Poland market, with the group reporting a 29 percent jump in quarterly revenue.

The company reported core profits from Poland, which accounts for more than half its total sales, following a loss in the corresponding period last year.

The largest individual shareholder in Stock Spirits last week sought to remove the vodka maker’s chief executive and named its own nominees to the board to give the company “fresh perspectives” to tackle weakness in Poland.

The London-listed company, known for Czysta de Luxe vodka, said revenue rose to 55.3 million euros ($62.27 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 42.7 million euros last year.

$1 = 0.8880 euros Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.