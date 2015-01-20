CORRECTED-Stock Spirits sees full-year results near lower end of forecast

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say 2014 EBITDA would be 5-10 million euros below expectations, not EBITDA would be 5-10 million euros)

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said it expected full-year results to be closer to the lower end of its previous estimate range, hurt by increased excise duty and reduced consumer volumes in Poland, its biggest market.

The company warned in November that 2014 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be 5 to 10 million euros below expectations due to the 15 percent increase in excise duty on strong alcohol. It did not provide a forecast for full-year earnings.

The company said on Tuesday that consumer volume trends had fallen in October and November, bringing the year-to-date decline to 4.4 percent. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)