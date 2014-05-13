FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Stock Spirits says Q1 consumption hurt by Polish excise duty hike
May 13, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Stock Spirits says Q1 consumption hurt by Polish excise duty hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc, the biggest vodka producer in Poland and the Czech Republic, said an increase in excise duty in Poland hurt overall spirits consumption in the first quarter.

The Buckinghamshire-based company said it expects to deliver full-year results in line with management expectations.

Stock Spirits, whose drinks range from high-end Polish vodka Czysta de Luxe to fruit-flavoured liquors and Italian brandies, was established in 2007 when U.S. private equity firm Oaktree merged Czech business Stock with Polish counterpart Polmos Lublin.

Oaktree Capital was Stock Spirits’ biggest shareholder until it sold its 36.8 percent stake last month. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

