Stock Spirits' first-half revenue drops 10 pct
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 28, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Stock Spirits' first-half revenue drops 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc, the biggest vodka producer in Poland and the Czech Republic, reported a 10 percent fall in first-half revenue, mainly as an increase in Polish excise duties hurt consumption.

Buckinghamshire-based Stock Spirits said operating profit before exceptional costs fell 23 percent to 23.2 million euros ($30.64 million) for the six months ended June 30.

Revenue fell to 137.7 million euros in the first half from 153.1 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7572 Euros) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
