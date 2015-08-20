Vodka maker Stock Spirits' first-half earnings plummet

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said its first-half operating profit before items fell 78 percent as its Polish operations were hurt by aggressive pricing and loss of market share.

Stock Spirits said operating profit before exceptional costs fell to 5.2 million euros ($5.79 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 23.2 million euros a year earlier.

The company added it expected full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be between 60 million and 68 million euros. It reported adjusted EBITDA of 66.4 million euros in 2014.