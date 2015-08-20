FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodka maker Stock Spirits' first-half earnings plummet
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 20, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Vodka maker Stock Spirits' first-half earnings plummet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said its first-half operating profit before items fell 78 percent as its Polish operations were hurt by aggressive pricing and loss of market share.

Stock Spirits said operating profit before exceptional costs fell to 5.2 million euros ($5.79 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 23.2 million euros a year earlier.

The company added it expected full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be between 60 million and 68 million euros. It reported adjusted EBITDA of 66.4 million euros in 2014.

$1 = 0.8986 euros Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.