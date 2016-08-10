FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock Spirits says H1 core profit up 66 pct, appoints CEO
August 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Stock Spirits says H1 core profit up 66 pct, appoints CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said its first-half core profit before exceptionals rose 66 percent and appointed Miroslaw Stachowicz as its chief executive.

The company, which has been tackling a decline in its key Polish business, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation before exceptionals rose to 17.9 million euro ($20 million) for the six months to June 30, compared with 10.8 million euro a year earlier.

Stachowicz, who was appointed independent non-executive director since November, has served as interim CEO of the company since the departure of Chris Heath in April.

$1 = 0.8970 euros Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

