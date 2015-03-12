Vodka maker Stock Spirits sees tough trading conditions in Poland

March 12 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc said it expects trading conditions in Poland, its biggest market, to remain difficult in 2015 due to a higher excise duty.

The company, which makes the high-end Polish vodka Czysta de Luxe, reported a pretax profit of 49.04 million euros for the year ended Dec. 31, from a loss of 8.68 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue fell 14 percent to 292.7 million euros ($309.65 million).

More than 60 percent of Stock Spirits’ sales come from Poland, where the government raised excise duty on strong alcohol by 15 percent in 2014.