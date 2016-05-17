FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stock Spirits offers to name own directors, counters investor proposal
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 17, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Stock Spirits offers to name own directors, counters investor proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc offered on Tuesday to appoint two independent directors selected by its board, instead of the directors nominated by the vodka maker’s top investor.

Western Gate Private Investments, which owns a 9.7 percent stake in Stock Spirits, nominated two European drinks industry veterans in April to stand as independent directors at the company’s annual meeting on May 23.

The move is seen as a partial victory for Western Gate, as Stock Spirits until now had said its board did not think it needs additional directors and such appointments would only add on significant extra spending.

Stock Spirits said on Tuesday despite having put forth its suggestion, the investor had not withdrawn its proposals.

Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.