Stock Spirits offers to name own directors, counters investor proposal

May 17 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc offered on Tuesday to appoint two independent directors selected by its board, instead of the directors nominated by the vodka maker’s top investor.

Western Gate Private Investments, which owns a 9.7 percent stake in Stock Spirits, nominated two European drinks industry veterans in April to stand as independent directors at the company’s annual meeting on May 23.

The move is seen as a partial victory for Western Gate, as Stock Spirits until now had said its board did not think it needs additional directors and such appointments would only add on significant extra spending.

Stock Spirits said on Tuesday despite having put forth its suggestion, the investor had not withdrawn its proposals.