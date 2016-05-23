Stock Spirits top shareholder's nominees win board seats

May 23 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said shareholders present at its annual general meeting voted to appoint two nominees of the company's top shareholder to its board.

About 57 percent of shareholders present at the meeting on Monday voted for the appointment of Western Gate Private Investments Ltd's nominees Alberto Da Ponte and Randy Pankevicz, Stock Spirits said.

Western Gate, controlled by Portuguese businessman Luis Amaral, has been calling for changes at the company since April 5. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)