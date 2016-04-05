FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock Spirits' top shareholder asks CEO to give up director post
April 5, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Stock Spirits' top shareholder asks CEO to give up director post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - One of Stock Spirits Group Plc’s top shareholders said it seeks to remove Chief Executive Chris Heath as a director and nominate new board members, saying the liquor company needed “fresh perspectives” to tackle the decline in its Polish business.

Western Gate Private Investments Ltd said its meeting with Stock Spirits’ board and the company’s own review had left “our very real concerns substantially unaddressed and indeed even raised further concerns regarding the company’s new M&A strategy.”

Western Gate said it holds a 9.7 percent stake in Stock Spirits.

The firm said it had nominated two independent non-executive directors to stand for election at Stock Spirits’ annual general meeting on May 17. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

