7 months ago
Judge dismisses federal indictment of former stockbroker
February 1, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 7 months ago

Judge dismisses federal indictment of former stockbroker

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed an indictment accusing former New York stock broker Guy Gentile of securities fraud for running an alleged stock manipulation scheme, ruling that the government waited too long to charge the man.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jose Linares rejected the government's argument that its 2016 indictment was timely because the deadline for filing securities fraud charges was extended from five to six years by the 2010 Dodd Frank Wall Street financial reform law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jDbVlg

