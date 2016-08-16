FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stockland posts profit rise after Australian property surges
#Financials
August 16, 2016 / 11:16 PM / a year ago

Stockland posts profit rise after Australian property surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian diversified real estate investment trust Stockland Corp Ltd posted an 8.5 percent rise in underlying annual profit on Wednesday, stoked by a booming property market in the country's most populous city, Sydney, and record low interest rates.

Underlying profit came in at A$660 million ($508 million) compared with A$608 million a year ago, in line with the A$661 mean estimate of nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Stockland said funds from operations rose 12.5 percent to A$740 million, beating guidance of 9 percent to 10 percent growth. It announced a final distribution of 12.3 cents, for a total distribution of 24.5 cents, in line with guidance.

$1 = 1.2999 Australian dollars Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
