FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Stockland annual profit rises 12 pct
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 17, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Stockland annual profit rises 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s No. 2 property group Stockland Corp Ltd on Monday posted a 12 percent rise in underlying net profit on the back of positive residential market conditions.

Earnings came in at A$555 million ($517 million) for the year ended June 30, up from A$495 million a year ago. Revenue rose 11.5 percent to A$1.92 billion.

Stockland said while global economic growth had “generally improved” over the past 12 months, it was unlikely to return to long-term trend levels in the near term.

1 US dollar = 1.0735 Australian dollar Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.