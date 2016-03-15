FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stockmann shareholders vote down share issue authorisation
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 15, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Stockmann shareholders vote down share issue authorisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 15 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Finnish deparment store and fashion chain group Stockmann on Tuesday at the company’s annual general meeeting voted down a proposal to authorise the board to decide on share issues.

The authorisation proposed by the board would have concerned up to 20 million new shares, corresponding to about 28 percent of shares in the company.

Loss-making Stockmann is going through restructuring and its biggest owners, the Hartwall family and two Finnish-Swedish foundations, are at loggerheads over reforming the company’s share structure. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; writing by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.