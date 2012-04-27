FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stockmann loss shrinks, sees improvement in 2012
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 27, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

Stockmann loss shrinks, sees improvement in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Finnish department store and retail chain owner Stockmann reported a smaller first-quarter loss and said it expects business to improve this year despite uncertainty over Europe’s debt crisis.

Its quarterly operating loss shrank to 16.2 million euros ($21.43 million) from a loss of 29.9 million euros a year ago, although it was slightly worse than the average estimate of 13.8 million euros loss in a Reuters poll.

The company said it expects the consumer market to improve in 2012, helping it grow revenue and operating profit. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.