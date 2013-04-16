FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Stockmann cuts outlook after "exceptionally weak" Q1
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Stockmann cuts outlook after "exceptionally weak" Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on planned cost cuts, market expectations)

HELSINKI, April 16 (Reuters) - Finnish department store owner Stockmann cut its profit forecast for 2013 after an “exceptionally weak” first quarter, and said it would temporarily lay off workers to save costs.

In the latest sign the euro zone crisis is hurting spending in even one of its strongest economies, Stockmann estimated a January-March operating loss of 34.5 million euros ($45.1 million), worse than the 29.9 million euro loss a year earlier.

It said consumer spending in the Nordics would likely remain weak for the rest of the year, and forecast 2013 operating profit would be weaker than a year earlier. It previously expected an improvement.

Full results for the first quarter are due to be announced on April 26.

Stockmann said it was launching a cost savings plan, and planned to temporarily lay off all personnel in administration and in its department store division in Finland for 12 days.

The company’s warning comes a day after another Finnish retailer, Kesko, reported a 12 percent fall in March sales. It blamed a colder-than-usual winter and Europe’s debt crisis for discouraging consumers from buying hardware such as home improvement goods.

$1 = 0.7643 euros Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.