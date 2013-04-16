FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stockmann cuts outlook after "exceptionally weak" quarter
April 16, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Stockmann cuts outlook after "exceptionally weak" quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 16 (Reuters) - Finnish department store owner Stockmann slashed its outlook for 2013 after an “exceptionally weak” first quarter, and said it will put workers on furlough to save costs.

The company estimated a January-March operating loss of 34.5 million euros, compared to a 29.9 million euro loss a year earlier, and said consumer spending in the Nordics would likely remain weak for the rest of the year.

It forecast 2013 operating profit to be weaker than a year earlier. It previously expected an improvement.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando

