Finland's Stockmann says operating loss widens in Q1
April 29, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Stockmann says operating loss widens in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Finnish fashion and department store group Stockmann reported widening losses in the first quarter due to weak rouble and slow demand in Russia and Finland.

The group reported first-quarter core operating loss of 50 million euros ($55 million), compared to a loss of 44 million euros a year ago. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected Q1 loss to come in at 46 million euros.

The firm recently announced it would close three loss-making department stores in the Moscow region and one in Oulu, Finland.

$1 = 0.9123 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

