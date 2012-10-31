FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Stockmann profit rises, led by Russia and Lindex sales
October 31, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Stockmann profit rises, led by Russia and Lindex sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q3 op. profit boosted by Russia, Lindex sales

* Says Finnish consumer sentiment has weakened

* Mulls corporate bond, selling shopping centre in St Petersburg (Adds details on Lindex, CEO comment)

HELSINKI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Finnish department store and retail chain owner Stockmann reported a rise in quarterly profit thanks to strong sales in Russia and at its budget fashion chain Lindex.

A popular collaboration with Missoni boosted Lindex sales in the Nordics, helping the group’s third-quarter operating profit rise 13 percent from a year earlier to 17.1 million euros ($22.19 million).

Quarterly revenue grew 5 percent to 485.1 million euros.

But the company also warned that Europe’s debt crisis was clouding the outlook, and said there were signs that consumers confidence has weakened in Finland.

Chief Executive Hannu Penttila said it was considering issuing a corporate bond and selling its Nevsky shopping centre in St Petersburg, Russia. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

