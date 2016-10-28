FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Finland's Stockmann posts surprise profit, mulls real estate deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 28, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Finland's Stockmann posts surprise profit, mulls real estate deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Finnish department store and fashion chain group Stockmann Oyj on Friday posted a surprise third-quarter profit on the back of cost-cuts, and said it was looking into a sale of a real estate in St Petersburg.

* Third-quarter adjusted operating profit improved to 2.9 million euros from a loss of 7.4 million a year earlier and a market consensus of a loss of 3.7 million

* Sales in the quarter fell 9 percent to 289 million euros

* Repeats 2016 guidance of falling revenue and a slightly positive core operating result

* Says has started to investigate a possible divestment of Nevsky Centre real estate in St Petersburg which has a book value of 181 million euros

* "It's a logical move which would bring down debt, but timing of a sale is challenging," research firm Inderes said in its Twitter account, adding that the plan also raises hopes of further restructuring moves in the company

* Stockmann, hit by slowdowns in Finland and Russia, has recently reorganised operations, pulled out of Russian retail business, divested a fashion chain and changed its chief executive. ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reported by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.