Finland's Stockmann says March sales down 4.7 pct
April 14, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Finland's Stockmann says March sales down 4.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 14 (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Stockmann said on Monday its March sales were down about 5 percent from a year ago and that its Crazy Days campaign sales were down 6 percent in euros, due to the strong euro.

“The decline was due to currency exchange rates, as the Russian rouble reached its weakest level ever against the euro and also Swedish krona and Norwegian krone were clearly weaker than a year ago,” Stockmann said in a statement.

March sales amounted to 141 million euros ($196 million), Stockmann said. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

