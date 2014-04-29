FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stockmann Q1 loss bigger than expected, cuts outlook
April 29, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Stockmann Q1 loss bigger than expected, cuts outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Finnish department store chain Stockmann on Tuesday reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as weak consumer sentiment in Finland and the decline of the Russian rouble cut into sales, and the company lowered its sales and profit outlook.

Stockmann’s operating loss was 43.9 million euros ($60.8 million) for January-March, worse than the 35 million expectation in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company also cut its full-year sales and profit outlook, saying it expected sales in euros to decrease and operating profit not to exceed the figure for 2013.

It had previously expected slight sales growth in comparable exchange rates and a somewhat higher operating profit this year than in 2013. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

