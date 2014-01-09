FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stockmann December sales fall 6 pct on weak Christmas
January 9, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Stockmann December sales fall 6 pct on weak Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sales at Finnish retailer Stockmann fell 6.1 percent in December from a year earlier to 232 million euros ($315.5 million), as Finnish and Russian customers spent more cautiously during the Christmas shopping season.

December sales at Stockmann’s department stores fell 8.2 percent, the company said on Thursday. The weaker rouble weighed on revenue from its overseas department stores, which fell 13.9 percent in euro terms.

Expansion in Russia had been one of Stockmann’s strengths in the past, but a slowdown in the country’s economy has hit sales this year.

Its preliminary estimate for full-year sales was 2.04 billion euros, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7353 euros Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
