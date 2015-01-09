FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Finland's Stockmann says sales dropped 10 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects sales fall to 10.2 pct from 11.6 pct)

HELSINKI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Finnish fashion and department store group Stockmann on Friday said its preliminary sales in December fell as much as 10.2 percent from a year ago to 208 million euros ($245 million) following the drop of Russian rouble.

The loss-making company added its full-year sales dropped 9.3 percent to about 1.8 billion euros.

Stockmann has been hard hit by customers shifting from relatively upmarket department stores to online shopping, while the weaker Russian rouble and recession in Finland have exacerbated its problems.

Stockmann will publish its full 2014 results on Feb. 13. ($1 = 0.8491 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
