Finland's Stockmann says sales dropped 11.6 pct in December

HELSINKI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Finnish fashion and department store group Stockmann on Friday said its preliminary sales in December fell as much as 11.6 percent from a year ago to 205 million euros ($242 million) following the drop of Russian rouble.

The loss-making company added its full-year sales dropped 9.5 percent to 1.8 billion euros.

Stockmann has been hard hit by customers shifting from relatively upmarket department stores to online shopping, while the weaker Russian rouble and recession in Finland have exacerbated its problems.

Stockmann will publish its full 2014 results on Feb. 13.