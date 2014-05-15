Stockmann's April sales fall 10 pct y/y

HELSINKI, May 15 (Reuters) - Finnish department store chain Stockmann reported April sales fell 10 percent year on year to 190 million euros ($261 million) due to weakness in the Russian rouble and Swedish and Norwegian crown.

Revenues in rouble terms were up in its six Russian department stores while sales in Finland fell 11 percent.

Shares in the company fell 1.3 percent after the statement.

Stockmann last month lowered its full-year sales and profit outlook due to weak demand in Finland and Russia, as well as the weaker Russian rouble.