FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stockmann to close one more department store, cuts support function jobs
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stockmann to close one more department store, cuts support function jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Stockmann :

* says negotiations for a new lease agreement for the Oulu department store were unsuccessful and consequently Stockmann will close down the store in early 2017 at the latest

* says decision will affect all employees, currently around 230 people, in the store

* says also moves forward with the earlier announced plans to close down the three loss-making department stores in Moscow

* says is also planning to restructure support functions in Finland and in Russia, may cut up to 420 jobs people in support functions in Finland and Russia during 2015 and 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.