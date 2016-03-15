FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Stockmann shareholders vote down share series combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 15 (Reuters) - Shareholders in loss-making Finnish retailer Stockmann on Tuesday voted down a proposal for the annual general meeting to combine the company’s two share series that carry different voting rights.

The vote was proposed by the Hartwall family, the owner of around 12 percent of Stockmann shares and 11 percent of votes through HTT STC Holding Ltd, which argued that the current share structure restrained the company’s market value.

Opposed to the proposal stood two Finnish-Swedish cultural foundations, Foreningen Konstsamfundet and Svenska Litteratursallsskapet i Finland, who together own 17 percent of shares but 31 percent of votes.

In the current structure, A series holds 10 votes per share and the more liquid B series holds one. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; writing by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Niklas Pollard)

