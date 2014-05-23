FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Stockmann to revise strategy with possible large impact
May 23, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's Stockmann to revise strategy with possible large impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 23 (Reuters) - Finnish department chain Stockmann said on Friday it would begin a review and revision of its existing strategy, the outcome of which could have a considerable impact on the structure of the business.

Stockmann also said in a statement Chief Executive Hannu Penttila, who reached retirement age in 2013, would resign at the end of the year.

The company said it aimed to approve a new strategy within the next six months and that the process of appointing a new CEO would proceed with the strategy work and be linked to its outcome.

Stockmann last month lowered its full-year sales and profit outlook due to weak demand in Finland and Russia, as well as the weaker Russian rouble, after posting a bigger-than-expected loss for the first quarter. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
