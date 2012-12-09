FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple, JPMorgan among Barron's top 10 picks for 2013
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

Apple, JPMorgan among Barron's top 10 picks for 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Corporate giants Apple, JPMorgan Chase and Royal Dutch Shell all made it into Barron’s top 10 stock picks for 2013, the financial weekly reported on Sunday.

Barnes & Noble, BlackRock Inc, General Dynamics, Marathon Petroleum, Novartis, Viacom and Western Digital also made it onto the list as anticipated strong performers next year.

Some of the year’s picks, including Apple, BlackRock, Barnes & Noble and Viacom, already received bullish reviews in Barron’s this year, while others were listed for their perceived undervaluation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.