M&A push U.S. securities class actions toward 18-year high

U.S. securities class-action lawsuits are on pace to reach an 18-year high, as investors turn increasingly to federal courts to challenge mergers they consider unfair, according to a new report.

Shareholders from January to June filed 119 lawsuits accusing companies of making false or misleading statements or concealing bad news about their businesses or mergers, a study released on Tuesday by Cornerstone Research and Stanford Law School shows.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a8VlWW