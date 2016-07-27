FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&A push U.S. securities class actions toward 18-year high
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

M&A push U.S. securities class actions toward 18-year high

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

U.S. securities class-action lawsuits are on pace to reach an 18-year high, as investors turn increasingly to federal courts to challenge mergers they consider unfair, according to a new report.

Shareholders from January to June filed 119 lawsuits accusing companies of making false or misleading statements or concealing bad news about their businesses or mergers, a study released on Tuesday by Cornerstone Research and Stanford Law School shows.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a8VlWW

