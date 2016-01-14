FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt, Saudi stocks plunge in late trade
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt, Saudi stocks plunge in late trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock index tumbled more than 5 percent in late trade on Sunday, hit by heavy selling among foreign investors, while the Saudi Arabian market also fell sharply as margin calls continued to force selling.

The Egyptian index was down 5.2 percent at 5,884 points, its lowest level since October 2013, 45 minutes before the close. Investment firm Qalaa Holdings was down 9.0 perecent at 1.21 Egyptian pounds, a record low.

“Foreign investors are exiting their positions and this is causing panic,” said a Cairo dealer.

The Saudi index tumbled 4.2 percent to its lowest level since March 2011, following a fresh slide of the Brent oil price to a new 12-year low below $30 a barrel.

Traders said margin calls following recent heavy losses were adding to selling pressure, especially in smaller-capital stocks favoured by local speculators. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
