UBS sees scope for 13 pct rise in European shares by end-2015

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Strategists at UBS see scope for a 13 percent rise in a key pan-European equity index by the end of next year, driven by a modest recovery in the European economy and weakness in the euro versus the dollar.

The strategists wrote in a note on Tuesday that their analysis pointed to a fair value of 380 points for the STOXX Europe 600 index by the end of 2015, implying a 12.5 percent increase from its close on Monday.

“A modest pick-up in European GDP growth, the Euro at 1.20 (U.S. dollars) and operational leverage should be enough to drive 10 percent earnings growth in 2015 and 9 percent in 2016,” the strategists wrote.