MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai may rebound after mild profit-taking

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Dubai’s bourse may rebound on Wednesday after Emaar Properties reiterated investors had one week to secure priority allotment in the initial public offer of its malls unit.

Emaar, the emirate’s largest listed developer, plans to float the unit this month in a deal likely to raise 8 to 9 billion dirhams ($2.18-$2.45 billion) and will reserve 10 percent of the offered shares for its own shareholders.

Emaar’s stock surged 13.7 percent in two days after the company said on Sunday it would launch the IPO in September, but fell 3.0 percent on Tuesday, dragging Dubai’s index down 0.5 percent.

In a move that could encourage investors to start accumulating the stock again, Emaar said on Wednesday that only investors holding its stock at the end of trading on Sept. 10 would qualify for priority allotment.

In Abu Dhabi, investment firm Waha Capital may gain after announcing a hedging deal on half of its shares in U.S.-listed aircraft leasing company AerCap.

Waha Capital said the deal would provide it with additional funding of $575 million, which will be used to partially repay debt and to fund new investments.

The transaction locks in the value of the shares in question at a minimum price of $42.39 each, above the original investment cost of $13.00 and their carrying value on Waha Capital’s balance sheet of $31.87 per share, it said. AerCap’s shares ended Tuesday at $49.17.

Elsewhere in the region, Saudi Arabia’s bourse could consolidate further after falling 0.6 percent on Tuesday to halt a sustained surge.

Investors are reassessing the value of the kingdom’s banking stocks after the central bank said it could cap their consumer finance exposure and would limit fees related to consumer loans, which could dent lenders’ profit.

Also, in late trade on Tuesday, security sources said a fire had erupted briefly on a pipeline in the country’s Eastern Province after unidentified assailants shot at a security patrol - the first confirmed attack on physical energy infrastructure in the world’s largest oil exporter since 2006.

Later, Saudi’s government said it had arrested 88 people plotting “terrorist” attacks at home and abroad.

Saudi riyal forwards and credit default swaps did not move in response to the news, suggesting the stock market is unlikely to be worried by it.

The global environment is positive as Asian stocks edged up early on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. economic data. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)