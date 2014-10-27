FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets hesitant, wait for European cue
October 27, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets hesitant, wait for European cue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar moved little in early trade on Monday as investors waited for guidance from European bourses, which open later in the day.

Dubai’s bourse slipped 0.4 percent shortly after opening but then turned around and added 0.8 percent. Shares in developer Emaar Properties rose 1.0 percent and builder Arabtec Holding gained 2.0 percent.

Conglomerate Dubai Investments rose 0.9 percent after reporting a 17.4 percent increase in third-quarter profit.

Abu Dhabi’s stock index slipped 0.2 percent as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank fell 2.3 percent. Qatar’s benchmark was flat.

Third-quarter results published by companies in the region so far have been “pretty good with no major negative surprises”, said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.

But investors remain cautious after sharp mid-October declines triggered by the retreat in global equities, and may choose to wait for European markets to open before committing, he said. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

