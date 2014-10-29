MIDEAST STOCKS-NBAD, Saudi insurer earnings may help lift markets

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East look likely to gain on Wednesday on the back of solid earnings posted, among others, by the United Arab Emirates’ largest bank and several Saudi insurance companies, plus a positive global background.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi reported a 32 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, slightly ahead of estimates. The lender made 1.37 billion dirhams ($373 million) in the quarter, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.30 billion dirhams.

In Saudi Arabia, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co reported a 97 percent reduction in its third-quarter net loss, while Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co and Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co swung to profits from losses.

Saudi United Cooperative Insurance Co posted a 480 percent increase in third-quarter profit, and Axa Cooperative Insurance Co nearly doubled its quarterly earnings.

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s said in a report last month that it believed the insurance price war that raged in Saudi Arabia during 2012-2013 had largely ended as tariffs for medical and motor insurance had risen by about 20 percent year-to-date.

The global backdrop is positive. Asian shares advanced to one-month highs on Wednesday morning, helped by Wall Street which gained on optimism over corporate earnings and prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve will reaffirm its willingness to wait longer before raising interest rates.

Brent crude oil prices are holding steady above $86 a barrel.

“Buyers will step up and sellers will slowly disappear,” NBAD Securities said in a note, referring to Dubai’s bourse. “The confidence level is gradually building up again.” (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)