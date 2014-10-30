FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets slip as profit-taking continues
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets slip as profit-taking continues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar edged down in early trade on Thursday as investors continued to book profits and global markets fell following the shutdown of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s bond buying programme.

Dubai’s index fell 0.9 percent with most shares in the red and Abu Dhabi edged down 0.7 percent.

“We are still in a profit-taking mood,” said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi. “Markets had been strong in the past 10 sessions.”

Major lenders First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi fell 1.9 and 0.7 percent respectively after rising earlier this week on strong third-quarter results.

Shares in telecommunications firm Etisalat were up 0.4 percent. Its Saudi Arabian affiliate Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) on Thursday requested that its shares be temporarily suspended pending an audit committee meeting to consider “significant matters relating to its financial statements”.

“So far we are still missing some details, we still don’t know what happened to Mobily,” Henin said.

Qatar’s index fell 0.7 percent and declines were also broad. Industries Qatar, down 1.6 percent, was the main drag. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
