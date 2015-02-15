MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil's surge may boost Gulf mkts; Dubai Q4 disappoints

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may rise on Sunday against a positive global backdrop that includes a further rebound in oil prices, although recent earnings from local companies have been mixed.

Oil closed higher for a second straight week on Friday after another drop in the U.S. rig count, with Brent crude hitting a 2015 high above $60 a barrel.

Also, stock markets worldwide rose on Friday on stronger-than-expected economic growth in Germany and optimism that Greece would reach a deal with its creditors.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company reported an 87 percent reduction in 2014 net loss on Sunday, in line with analyst estimates, after its operational profit more than doubled.

In Dubai, low-cost carrier Air Arabia reported a 31 percent increase in 2014 profit and a 24 percent increase in cash dividend for the year, although its fourth-quarter profit fell and missed forecasts.

At 0.09 dirhams per share, the airline’s proposed dividend is higher than analysts’ average estimate of 0.077 dirhams and that may support the stock.

Engineering firm Drake and Scull may fall after posting a 70 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit.

Shuaa Capital posted a -and 42.3 million dirhams.

Oman’s Bank Nizwa and United Finance Co may rise after the latter said its board had agreed in principle to merge with Nizwa. Both stocks jumped last week when Nizwa made the merger proposal. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)