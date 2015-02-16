UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip as oil rally falters

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets slipped in early trade on Monday after an oil rally paused and local companies reported less-than-stellar results.

Oil prices moved little on Monday after surging at the end of last week, with an oversupply continuing to weigh on the market despite data showing Japan had pulled out of recession.

Dubai’s index fell 0.7 percent as most stocks declined. Developer Emaar Properties, which on Sunday reported a 14 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit, bucked the downward trend to edge up 0.5 percent.

Smaller rival Deyaar and low-cost carrier Air Arabia both of which reported disappointing earnings on Sunday, fell 1.5 and 0.6 percent respectively.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark eased 0.4 percent. Aldar Properties, the emirate’s biggest listed developer, fell 1.8 percent after announcing that its chief development officer, Gurjit Singh, was leaving the company to pursue other interests.

Qatar’s bourse slipped 0.3 percent. United Development dropped 2.0 percent after releasing its earnings on Sunday, even though the company nearly doubled its net profit and proposed a cash dividend of 1.25 riyals per share, up from 0.95 riyals a year earlier.

In Muscat, telecom operator Omantel added 1.1 percent after keeping its dividend for the second half of 2014 flat despite an 11 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit. Oman’s index edged up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)