UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets in Saudi Arabia, Egypt pull back

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market dipped in early trade on Monday as some investors booked profits in stocks that had led recent gains, while Egypt fell in a broad pull-back.

Brent crude dropped 0.9 percent by 0845 GMT after surging at the end of last week, with an oversupply continuing to weigh on the market despite data showing Japan had pulled out of recession.

Saudi Arabia’s main index, which has been vulnerable to volatility in oil markets, slipped 0.3 percent.

Saudi Electricity Company and developer Jabal Omar , down 2.8 and 1.1 percent respectively, were among the main drags. Both stocks had shot up in the last few sessions.

Methanol Chemicals Company fell 1.8 percent after posting a 55 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit and proposing no cash dividend for 2014.

Egypt’s market eased 0.5 percent with most stocks in the red.

Cairo-listed shares in Orascom Construction Industries fell 0.5 percent after it announced plans to spin off and list its construction business in Egypt and Dubai.

Yet the company’s Amsterdam-listed shares jumped 2.6 percent after the news. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)