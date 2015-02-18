FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips with oil, Egypt rebounds
February 18, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips with oil, Egypt rebounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market struggled to hold on to early gains on Wednesday, while Egypt rebounded after a profit-taking bout.

Brent crude fell below $62 per barrel by 0855 GMT, after surging over the past two weeks and prompting equity rallies across the Gulf.

The main Saudi stock benchmark edged down 0.3 percent after rising as much as 0.5 percent earlier in the session. Saudi Basic Industries, the Gulf’s biggest petrochemicals firm, fell 0.8 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) fell 1.3 percent after it proposed a 2014 dividend of 1.00 riyal per share, down from 1.50 riyals a year earlier.

Most other stocks were also lower. With year-to-date gains of 13.3 percent, Saudi Arabia has outperformed all other major markets in the Middle East, partly because of oil’s rebound in the last few weeks, which has supported petrochemical stocks.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s bourse rose 1.3 percent in a broad rally after undergoing a profit-taking bout this week.

Ezz Steel jumped 3.2 percent, having tumbled 4.7 percent in the previous session after posting a widening third-quarter net loss. Analysts expect the company’s performance to improve in the fourth quarter and this year.

Egypt introduced anti-dumping fees on all steel imports last October for a period of 200 days.

“The Chamber of Metallurgical Industries as well as the local producers are also bargaining to extend the protectionism policy beyond the designated timeframe,” Egypt’s Prime brokerage said in a note. “This should support both selling prices and volumes.” (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
