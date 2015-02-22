FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets cautiously positive after oil steadies
February 22, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets cautiously positive after oil steadies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets were neutral to positive in early trade on Sunday after supportive global and domestic news.

Brent crude oil steadied just above $60 a barrel on Friday as expectations of falling U.S. rig count numbers outweighed concerns about oversupply.

Equity markets around the world surged to record highs on the same day on the news of the long-awaited Greek debt accord and positive economic data from Europe and the United States

Dubai’s index added 0.2 percent and builder Arabtec was the most traded stock, climbing 1.0 percent; its subsidiary won 930 million dirhams ($253 million) of contracts in Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas industry.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse stood unchanged and Qatar’s benchmark rose 0.3 percent, largely because of Qatar National Bank, which gained 1.4 percent.

Kuwait edged down 0.2 percent. Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) was flat after posting a 15 percent increase in 2014 net profit, but its subsidiary KIPCO Asset Management surged 8.9 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

