UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets stall as oil gives up gains

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets consolidated with a negative bias in early trade on Monday as oil prices gave up early gains.

Brent oil traded flat by 0650 GMT while U.S. crude edged down 0.4 percent on worries about oversupply in North America.

Dubai’s stock index fell 0.8 percent as most stocks declined. Heavyweights Emaar Properties and Dubai Islamic Bank were down 1.1 and 0.7 percent respectively.

Qatar’s bourse inched down 0.1 percent because of Qatar Insurance Co, which fell 1.8 percent after paying out the 2014 dividend and issuing bonus shares. Qatar Islamic Bank, which also went ex-dividend and dropped 2.7 percent.

Property firms Ezdan Holding and Barwa Real Estate , which have yet to announce dividends, were the main supports and rose 0.7 and 1.2 percent respectively.

Markets in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Oman were nearly flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)