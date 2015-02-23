UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Telecoms boost Egypt, drag down Saudi Arabia

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telecommunications stocks boosted Egypt’s equity market on Monday after French operator Orange said it would increase its stake in local firm Mobinil, while two major phone operators in Saudi Arabia fell as the regulator cut the fees they can charge.

Egypt’s benchmark stock index rose 1.9 percent as Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) surged 5.8 percent, while telecommunications operator Mobinil, which is not part of the benchmark, jumped its daily 10 percent limit.

French telecommunications firm Orange and OTMT said on Monday that OTMT would sell its 5 percent stake in Mobinil to Orange for about 209.6 million euros.

Most other stocks in Cairo also rose.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s main index slipped 0.3 percent as dominant mobile phone operators Saudi Telecom and Mobily dropped 4.4 and 2.7 percent respectively.

The kingdom’s telecommunications regulator has slashed call termination fees by 40 percent, a move which is seen as mostly benefiting Zain Saudi, the smallest of the country’s three mobile network operators, whose shares jumped 2.5 percent.

The regulator has cut these fees to 0.15 riyal per minute from 0.25 riyal, it said in a statement on its website. It did not say whether this would be with immediate effect. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)