MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets may trade sideways as oil oscillates

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gulf equity markets may remain trendless on Tuesday against the backdrop of volatile oil and mixed corporate news; foreign investors may stay on the sidelines and wait for news on U.S. interest rates.

Brent crude edged up 0.5 percent to $59.18 per barrel by 0445 GMT, after a 2 percent slide in the previous session, buoyed by cautious optimism on the outlook for the global economy. It remained well off last week’s peak of $63.00 a barrel.

“A pick-up in oil prices has supported small a rebound in Gulf stock markets over the past month, but further out, hopes of a sharp rally are likely to be disappointed,” Jason Tuvey, Middle East economist at London-based Capital Economics, said in a note.

Asian stock markets rose slightly on Tuesday but investors were cautious, fretting over what Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen might say later in the day on the likely lift-off date for U.S. policy tightening.

Ooredoo Kuwait, the country’s No.3 mobile operator by subscribers, and its Qatari parent Ooredoo may come under pressure after the former reported zero fourth-quarter profit.

The company’s 2014 profit fell to 45.7 million dinars ($154.4 million) from 76.1 million dinars in 2013. It proposed a dividend of 0.070 dinar per share, down from 0.125 dinar for 2013, according to Reuters data.

Kuwait’ Burgan Bank, meanwhile, may gain after its 2014 profit more than tripled and the lender proposed a cash dividend of 0.015 dinar per share, up from 0.006 dinar a year earlier.

Abu Dhabi Ship Building Co may also attract investors after its chief executive said the firm was in discussions with other buyers to sell more warships in addition to those it is building for the United Arab Emirates Navy. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)