UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia, Egypt nearly flat before Fed news

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt moved very little in early trade on Tuesday as oil slipped and investors around the world waited for news from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the likely lift-off date for U.S. rate hikes.

Brent crude edged down 0.7 percent to $58.50 per barrel by 0920 GMT.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will deliver the central bank’s semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and it remains unclear whether she will reaffirm June as a window for a first rate hike.

The main Saudi index inched up 0.05 percent, largely because of Saudi Electricity Company, which jumped 3.5 percent after proposing a 2014 dividend of 0.7 riyal per share. It has paid the same amount for the last 10 years.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries edged down 0.3 percent, while mobile operator Zain Saudi inched up 0.1 percent after the kingdom’s regulator on Monday cut the rates which companies can charge for calls between competing network, a move that will benefit smaller players.

Egypt’s market also added 0.05 percent with an equal split between gainers and losers. Blue chip lender Commercial International Bank, up 0.2 percent, was the main support.

Property firm Palm Hills Development edged up 0.4 percent. The company posted a 48 percent increase in 2014 profit on Sunday and Naeem brokerage said on Monday it was revisiting its estimates on Palm Hills and was likely to rerate it upwards. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)